Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026

Denver, CO – Vance Joseph, the Broncos‘ defensive coordinator, is back in the conversation for head coaching positions as 2026 approaches. After previously serving as the team’s head coach from 2017 to 2018, Joseph’s performances in recent seasons have led to renewed interest in his coaching abilities.

Joseph, 53, joined Sean Payton‘s staff in Denver in 2023, but faced challenges when his defense ranked near the bottom of the league that year. However, the Broncos have significantly improved, ranking among the best in the NFL for defense in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, leading to discussions about his potential as a head coach again.

According to reports by Mike Klis, Joseph is among the most mentioned candidates for upcoming head coaching vacancies, especially given the success of his defenses. Over the last 1.5 seasons, the Broncos’ defense has recorded an impressive 112 sacks, showcasing Joseph’s ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

When discussing the attention he has been receiving for future head coaching roles, Joseph downplayed his aspirations. He emphasized that his primary focus remains on the current Broncos season, which sees the team competing for a playoff spot with a record of 9-2. “The key is to win. And not worry about the process,” he stated.

Despite a tough two-season stint as head coach where he finished with an 11-21 record, Joseph pointed out that his experience with Payton has been valuable. “Being with Sean Payton helped my learning with how to fix a team,” Joseph noted. He believes that the knowledge gained from his time in Denver positions him well for future opportunities.

Joseph expressed satisfaction with his current role, noting his desire to continue with the Broncos if he doesn’t land a head coaching job. “If it happens, I’ll be happy. And if it doesn’t, I’m still going to have a good job,” he said. His outlook remains positive, regardless of the external chatter regarding his coaching future.