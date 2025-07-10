Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Face Valour FC in Canadian Championship Quarterfinal

VANCOUVER, BC – Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host Valour FC on Wednesday, July 9, in the second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at BC Place.

The teams played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg back in May. Goals from Sam Adekugbe and Ali Ahmed allowed the Whitecaps to secure a tie, and the overall winner of this match will advance to the semifinals.

Vancouver comes into the match with a solid home record of eight wins, four draws, and two losses across all competitions this season. However, they are currently on a mini-slump, having lost three of their last four matches.

Meanwhile, Valour FC is struggling in the Canadian Premier League, sitting in seventh place with just eight points from 12 games. The club has lost its last three matches and will need to play at its absolute best to secure a win in Vancouver.

Fans can live stream the match on Fubo or watch it on FOX Sports 2. The Whitecaps are aiming for a fourth consecutive title in this tournament.