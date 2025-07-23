Vandalism at Ocasio-Cortez’s Office Follows Anti-Israel Vote

BRONX, New York — The campaign office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was vandalized early Monday, leaving it splattered with red paint and a sign accusing her of funding genocide in Gaza. The incident occurred just hours after she faced backlash for her vote against a controversial amendment related to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Police responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. Images taken by local news outlets showed the sign, which read, ‘AOC funds genocide in Gaza.’ Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign manager, Oliver Hidalgo-Wohlleben, said this act of vandalism followed multiple threats against the congresswoman’s life.

The vandalism came after Ocasio-Cortez voted against an amendment proposed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that sought to cut $500 million from Israel’s missile defense systems. While the amendment was overwhelmingly defeated in the House, Ocasio-Cortez’s vote drew sharp criticism from members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

‘Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of U.S. munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it,’ Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after the incident. She reiterated her stance that voting for Greene’s amendment would weaken Israel’s defenses while doing nothing to stop the violence against Palestinians.

Ocasio-Cortez’s voting history on military aid to Israel has stirred mixed reactions within progressive communities. She had previously faced criticism for her voting record concerning support for the Iron Dome missile defense system in 2021.

In the wake of the vandalism, Hidalgo-Wohlleben announced that the staff was working to repair the damage, emphasizing that the office serves as a community hub. ‘We want it to be a safe space for all our neighbors,’ he said.

This latest episode highlights continuing tensions surrounding U.S. foreign aid to Israel, particularly among progressive lawmakers. Ocasio-Cortez, who has represented New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019, continues to speak out against the situation in Gaza while defending her legislative choices.

The police investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline.