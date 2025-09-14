Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia Named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week Again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has been recognized as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, as announced on Monday. This honor follows his impressive performance in the Commodores’ 44-20 victory against Virginia Tech.

In the game, Pavia showcased his skill by accounting for a total of 254 yards of offense, including 193 yards passing and two touchdowns. His effectiveness was particularly notable after halftime, where he amassed 166 yards to help his team overcome a 10-point deficit. Pavia completed 12 of 18 passes and added 61 rushing yards on 11 carries, contributing to Vanderbilt’s total of 490 yards of offense.

This marked the first time since the 2016 season that the Commodores have achieved over 475 total yards in consecutive games. Pavia’s ability to throw for multiple touchdowns in a game has become a consistent trend, with this being the third consecutive contest he has achieved that feat. He is now tied for 10th place on Vanderbilt’s all-time list with 25 career touchdown passes.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Pavia is second in the SEC with a remarkable pass efficiency rating of 199.56. He has completed 32 of 43 passes for a total of 468 yards and five touchdowns, placing him among the top ten nationally in yards per completion and attempt.

Pavia will lead the Commodores as they open SEC play against No. 11/10 South Carolina this Saturday, September 13, at 6:45 p.m. CT. The game can be viewed on the SEC Network.