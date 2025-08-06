Vanderbilt Football Camp Begins with High Expectations and Tough Challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football kicked off its fall camp this week, aiming to build on last season’s 7-6 record. However, head coach Clark Lea expressed disappointment with the team’s performance during their first padded practice.

Lea observed a lack of energy and discipline on the field, stating, “We can’t afford to take the field the way we took it today and expect to do the things we set out to do.” The team plans to utilize Wednesday’s off day to regroup and refocus.

Errors during practice, especially in the offensive line, caught Lea’s attention. Offensive coordinator Jerry Kill addressed the players about penalties, particularly false starts, which can derail offensive momentum and scoring opportunities. “It’s not acceptable,” said offensive lineman Jordan White. “We have to get better at our work honestly and be better at the little stuff every day.”

Last season, the Commodores were one of the more disciplined teams in the SEC, averaging 5.3 penalties per game, and Lea emphasized that maintaining discipline is crucial for future success.

In addition to improving discipline, the Commodores are also working on returning players’ chemistry as they bring back 69% of their production from last season. Key players like quarterback Diego Pavia and running back Sedrick Alexander are back to lead the team. Alexander, recently named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, hopes to elevate his performance from a season where he recorded 586 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Lea acknowledges, however, that returning talent does not equal improved success. “Having an already-installed chemistry needs to lead to accountability rather than complacency,” he explained.

With Vanderbilt’s schedule ranked as one of the most difficult in the country, maintaining a strong performance through hard work and accountability will be essential. The Commodores begin their season on August 30 against Charleston Southern, where they will look to prove their progress.