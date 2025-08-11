Entertainment
Vanessa Hudgens’ Film ‘Journey 2’ Surges on Netflix Charts
Los Angeles, CA — Vanessa Hudgens‘ film ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island’ re-emerged as a popular title on Netflix, currently ranking fifth on the platform’s Top 10 movies in the United States.
Released in 2012, ‘Journey 2’ serves as a sequel to the 2008 film ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ and follows 17-year-old Sean Anderson, played by Josh Hutcherson. Sean teams up with his stepfather, played by Dwayne Johnson, to locate his long-lost grandfather portrayed by Michael Caine after receiving a distress signal.
The film has become a hit among younger viewers for its vibrant visuals and comedic adventure. In contrast, adult audiences have critiqued its simplistic plot and joking tone, deeming it less engaging.
Hudgens portrays the daughter of a helicopter tour operator, played by Luis Guzmán. The film also features Kristin Davis and Branscombe Richmond and was directed by Brad Peyton, known for various Dwayne Johnson films.
Despite mixed reviews, the film has captured the attention of new viewers, increasing its popularity on streaming platforms. As of August 8, ‘Journey 2’ ranks just below titles like ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ showcasing its unexpected resurgence in the digital realm.
The success of ‘Journey 2’ on Netflix reflects the ongoing interest in nostalgic films, particularly those tied to beloved childhood actors such as Hudgens.
