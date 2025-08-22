Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Stunning New Nail Art Ahead of Fall

LOS ANGELES, CA — Vanessa Hudgens has unveiled a beautiful new manicure that captures her love for unique nail designs. The actress, known for her bold style, posted her latest nail look on social media, drawing attention from fans and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Hudgens’s long, oval nails are painted with a soft beige polish that closely resembles her skin tone, but not without a magical twist. The nails feature a mesmerizing cat-eye finish that shifts in the light, creating an eye-catching shine. Nail artist Alora Reyes, who crafted the manicure, mentioned that this trend is perfect as we transition into the fall season.

In addition to her enchanting nails, Hudgens recently shared a video showcasing her long, curly hair during her second pregnancy. This prompted her to express what she referred to as “mermaid mommy mode.” Hudgens is known for her playful nail poses, often using what has been dubbed the “Hudgens Sleeve Hold,” where she elegantly positions her hands against her pulled-down sleeve.

Fans are excited to see what other types of nail art Hudgens will sport as we approach Halloween, a holiday she is famously enthusiastic about. As for now, her latest look radiates elegance, combining softness with a touch of magic.