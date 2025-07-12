Vanessa Hudgens Stars in ‘Quiet Storm’ Filmed in Vancouver

Vancouver, British Columbia — Production has wrapped on ‘Quiet Storm,’ a new dramatic thriller marking the directorial debut of Anthony Thorne. The film explores pivotal themes from the 1960s, focusing on women’s liberation and the Black Power movement, set against the backdrop of Hurricane Camille in the summer of 1969.

Vanessa Hudgens stars as a romance novelist trapped indoors during the hurricane, struggling to adapt to her changing reality. Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino co-stars as well, alongside Thorne who portrays Hudgens’ husband.

The cast includes rising talents such as Seydou Maiga, Sophia Chapdelaine, Cody John, and Elysée Sanville. The film is presented and executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Nick Cassavetes, a longtime supporter of Thorne.

Hudgens and Thorne are partnered as lead producers under Cliffside Films, Thorne’s production company. They are joined by producers Oliver Trevena of Ollywood Media and Stephanie Rennie and Emrey Wright of Odessa Productions.

Additional executive production is provided by Matthew Barry of Adegan Productions and Joel Eisenberg, Steve Snyder, and Heidi Ben. Financial backing comes from Ronnie Exley and Rabbits Black.

Vanessa Hudgens is known for her roles in ‘High School Musical,’ ‘The Princess Switch,’ and the previous ‘Bad Boys’ films. Sorvino earned an Oscar for her performance in ‘Mighty Aphrodite’ and has appeared in recent projects like ‘Shining Vale’ and ‘Sound of Freedom.’

Thorne has several other upcoming projects, including a sci-fi thriller titled ‘Lifeform.’ He has co-written and will produce this alongside Ice Cube, with Simon West set to direct.

The completion of ‘Quiet Storm’ marks an exciting new chapter for Hudgens as it is her first film after becoming a mother.