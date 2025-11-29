Vanessa Hudgens Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Cole Tucker

LOS ANGELES, California — Vanessa Hudgens announced on Saturday, Nov. 29, that she has welcomed her second child with husband Cole Tucker. The 36-year-old actress shared the news on social media, posting a photo of herself in a hospital bed holding Tucker’s hand.

“Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!!” Hudgens wrote. “What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do ❤️.” The announcement brought an outpouring of love from her celebrity friends in the comments.

Hudgens and the 29-year-old former professional baseball player first announced their pregnancy on July 12. This was nearly a year after they welcomed their first child, whose name and sex have not been publicly disclosed. The couple had initially revealed their pregnancy with a heartwarming post featuring photos of them proudly showing off Hudgens’ baby bump.

“Round two!!!!” she captioned the images, highlighting her joy as she and Tucker pointed to her belly.

Shortly before announcing her second pregnancy, Hudgens shared a heartfelt birthday message for Tucker, calling him her best friend and partner. The post included a playful picture of the couple making silly faces together.

Hudgens highlighted her enjoyment of her pregnancy journey, frequently sharing photos of her baby bump on social media. She attended various events showcasing her growing belly, including the At Home with Narwal’s summer soiree in Los Angeles.

As the couple transitions to a family of four, Hudgens reflects on how motherhood has influenced her outlook. “I’ll show my kids all my work,” she expressed in May 2024, emphasizing her desire for them to connect with her career as they grow.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker married in December 2023 and have been sharing a joyful journey together ever since. They remain committed to keeping details about their children private as they expand their family.