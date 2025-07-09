Entertainment
Vanessa Kirby Shines in Lilac Givenchy Dress at Paris Press Event
PARIS, France — Vanessa Kirby captivated attendees at her press tour on Monday, wearing a stunning lilac halter dress by Givenchy at Espace Niemeyer. The dress featured a sculptural neckline that flowed seamlessly from the collarbone to the mid-calf hem, deviating from her usual dark styles.
The garment showcased open sides and back, successfully balancing volume with a sense of exposure. Kirby’s choice of pastel hue signals a new direction for her wardrobe, indicating a thoughtful transition towards softer palettes.
Complementing her dress were strappy metallic stilettos. The shoes featured a minimalist design with a single strap at the toes, an open heel, and delicate gold ties that wrapped around Kirby’s ankles, accentuating her tall stature.
This is not the first time Kirby has opted for understated footwear. Earlier in June, she wore similar Manolo Blahnik sandals during an event in Mexico, marking a notable trend of gladiator-style heels returning this season.
Kirby’s press tour kicked off in February, where she made headlines with a futuristic look featuring PVC and stilettos in Alabama. Her tour continued in Mexico, where she debuted her pregnancy in a fitted teal gown.
Each of her looks has been styled by Andrew Mukamal, known for his previous work with actress Margot Robbie, affirming Kirby’s status in the fashion spotlight as she skillfully navigates her wardrobe.
