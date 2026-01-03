Business
Vanguard ETFs: Key Differences for Investors Examined
NEW YORK, NY – The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV) offer distinct investment strategies for investors, catering to different financial goals. As of December 31, 2025, VTI reports a one-year return of 15.53%, outperforming VTV’s 13.32% return.
Both ETFs, managed by Vanguard, present low expense ratios, with VTI at 0.03% and VTV at 0.04%. However, VTV’s dividend yield stands at 2.05%, nearly double that of VTI’s 1.11%, making VTV more appealing for income-focused investors.
VTI, which holds over 3,500 stocks, represents the entire CRSP US Total Market Index, allocating 35% to technology and major positions in Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft. In contrast, VTV is concentrated with 315 holdings, primarily large-cap value stocks like JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway, and Johnson & Johnson.
In terms of volatility, VTI has a beta of 1.04, indicating higher price fluctuations compared to VTV’s beta of 0.76. This lower beta derives from VTV’s focus on large-cap value stocks, which generally experience milder price swings.
Both funds have shown resilience over five years, with VTV’s maximum drawdown at -17.03% compared to VTI’s -25.37%. A $1,000 investment in VTI five years ago would now be worth $1,734, while VTV’s equivalent would amount to $1,624.
Investors considering these ETFs must weigh their objectives: VTI offers broader market exposure, while VTV specializes in large-cap value stocks offering more stability and higher dividends.
