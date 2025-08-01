Vanguard ETFs Offer Diverse Investment Options and Lower Fees

Malvern, Pennsylvania – Vanguard is making investing easier with its wide range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The investment firm boasts more than 80 ETFs, allowing investors to diversify their portfolios with a single purchase.

Vanguard ETFs combine various assets, such as stocks and bonds, into one fund. This approach provides instant diversification, as shareholders own a portion of the ETF but not the underlying assets. The ETFs trade throughout the day on exchanges, similar to stocks, allowing for flexibility in buying and selling.

Most Vanguard ETFs follow a passive strategy, similar to index funds, making them attractive for long-term investors. According to financial data from Finviz as of July 28, 2025, the best-performing Vanguard ETF in the past year is the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG), which has increased by 26.91%. In contrast, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) has the lowest expense ratio at 0.07%.

The following are the top 10 best-performing Vanguard ETFs with their performance and expense ratios:

1. VOOG – 26.91%, 0.07%

2. VUG – 25.80%, 0.04%

3. MGK – 25.77%, 0.07%

4. VOX – 25.65%, 0.09%

5. VOT – 24.91%, 0.07%

6. VONG – 24.85%, 0.07%

7. VGT – 23.68%, 0.09%

8. VFH – 23.43%, 0.09%

9. VIS – 20.57%, 0.09%

10. VPU – 19.39%, 0.09%

Vanguard also recently announced a reduction in expense ratios for 87 funds on February 3, 2025, with 54 being ETFs. These cuts provide even more value to investors.

For those looking to invest, Vanguard’s ETFs are available through various brokers. The minimum investment for an ETF can be as low as $50, though fractional shares can be purchased for as little as $1.

Investors are reminded that all investments come with risks. However, well-diversified ETFs like those offered by Vanguard can be safer than investing in individual stocks. This is because the risk is spread over many assets.

Vanguard ETFs track various market sectors, regions, and company sizes. Popular options include broad market ETFs that track the S&P 500 and sector-specific funds for further diversification.

With a strong reputation for low-cost investing, Vanguard is an appealing option for both new and experienced investors. For advice on choosing the right ETFs, potential investors can consult financial resources available through Vanguard.