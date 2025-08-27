Vanity Fair Staffers Clash Over Potential Melania Trump Cover

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Vanity Fair is facing internal turmoil over plans to feature First Lady Melania Trump on an upcoming cover. Staff members expressed outrage after reports emerged that new global editorial director Mark Guiducci wants to arrange a photoshoot with her.

A mid-level editor indicated that she and many colleagues would resign if the magazine proceeded with the cover. “I will walk out the motherfucking door, and half my staff will follow me,” she said. “We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it.”

This reaction highlights the stark contrast between the Trump administration and the magazine’s past coverage of First Ladies, as Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Jill Biden all graced the covers of Vogue during their husbands’ presidencies.

Guiducci’s proposal has generated mixed reactions, gaining some support from conservative media. On Fox & Friends, host Ainsley Earnhardt expressed her willingness to buy multiple issues to “prove a point,” while co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested that any dissenting staff member should be fired.

As the debate intensified, some staffers argued that including Melania Trump could represent a pivotal moment that might affect public perception moving forward. “Maybe it’s one of those little moments that would’ve changed things,” one said.

In the face of internal dissent, Vanity Fair’s future direction continues to hang in the balance, as staffers weigh the cultural implications of featuring Melania Trump prominently on their cover.