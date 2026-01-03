Vanna White Shares Family Photo for New Year Celebration

Bend, Oregon — Vanna White shared a rare family photo on January 1, celebrating the New Year with her two adult children and longtime boyfriend. The 68-year-old co-host of Wheel of Fortune posted a virtual holiday card on social media, featuring Gigi Santo Pietro, 28, Nikko Santo Pietro, 31, and her partner, businessman John Donaldson.

“Happy New Year from my family to yours!” White captioned the post. In the image, she wore a multi-colored dress while wrapping her arms around Donaldson and Nikko, with Gigi standing next to them, all smiling cheerfully.

Fans of White reacted positively in the comments. One follower wrote, “Happy New Year, Vanna, John, Gigi & Nikko🍾,” while another commented, “Beautiful family.❤️🙏❤️.” A third user added their wish for more content involving her son, referencing an upcoming cooking show expected to air in late 2024 or early 2025.

White shares her children with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, whom she was married to from 1990 to 2002. She began dating Donaldson in 2012 and has recently hinted at the possibility of marriage, stating, “We’re very happy. Maybe people want to see us get married, but you kind of feel like you’re already married.”

Throughout her career, White has been known for her long-standing partnership with Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, a relationship that lasted over 40 years. When news of Sajak’s retirement broke in 2024, she pondered leaving the show as well but ultimately decided to stay on. “I’m just not ready to retire yet. I’m having fun. I feel good. I feel healthy,” she said.

White is now partnered with Ryan Seacrest, who she first met 20 years ago. “We get along great,” she said about their chemistry. “This is our second year together, and I feel like it’s been forever. It all worked out just perfect.”