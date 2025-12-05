Entertainment
Vans Launches Exclusive Shoe Collection Inspired by Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters
LOS ANGELES, CA – Vans has announced a new collaboration with Netflix’s popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, launching an exclusive footwear collection on December 5 in stores and December 8 online.
The Vans x KPop Demon Hunters collection features designs inspired by the characters from the film, including the girl group HUNTR/X and their rivals, the Saja Boys. Fans can express their fandom through stunning features on classic Vans silhouettes such as the Classic Slip-On, Old Skool, Old Skool V, and Sk8-Hi.
Images of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, along with their guardians Derpy Tiger and Sussie, will adorn the shoes. The designs merge Vans’ signature Checkerboard pattern with demon-inspired motifs, appealing to both children and adults.
The collection, which retails from $45 to $85, showcases six unique designs. Among them are chibi versions of the HUNTR/X trio and designs featuring the Saja Boys in their traditional attire. Additionally, a whimsical design features Derpy and Sussie for fans of all ages.
KPop Demon Hunters has become a massive hit since its release in June, with over 325 million views, earning its status as Netflix’s most-watched animated film. The movie follows the K-pop superstars as they juggle their music careers while battling supernatural threats.
With the holidays approaching, Vans expects high demand for the collection. The collaboration reflects the brand’s history of partnering with recognizable pop culture franchises, including Marvel and Disney, further enhancing their appeal to fans and collectors.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown