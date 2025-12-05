Vans Launches Exclusive Shoe Collection Inspired by Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters

LOS ANGELES, CA – Vans has announced a new collaboration with Netflix’s popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, launching an exclusive footwear collection on December 5 in stores and December 8 online.

The Vans x KPop Demon Hunters collection features designs inspired by the characters from the film, including the girl group HUNTR/X and their rivals, the Saja Boys. Fans can express their fandom through stunning features on classic Vans silhouettes such as the Classic Slip-On, Old Skool, Old Skool V, and Sk8-Hi.

Images of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, along with their guardians Derpy Tiger and Sussie, will adorn the shoes. The designs merge Vans’ signature Checkerboard pattern with demon-inspired motifs, appealing to both children and adults.

The collection, which retails from $45 to $85, showcases six unique designs. Among them are chibi versions of the HUNTR/X trio and designs featuring the Saja Boys in their traditional attire. Additionally, a whimsical design features Derpy and Sussie for fans of all ages.

KPop Demon Hunters has become a massive hit since its release in June, with over 325 million views, earning its status as Netflix’s most-watched animated film. The movie follows the K-pop superstars as they juggle their music careers while battling supernatural threats.

With the holidays approaching, Vans expects high demand for the collection. The collaboration reflects the brand’s history of partnering with recognizable pop culture franchises, including Marvel and Disney, further enhancing their appeal to fans and collectors.