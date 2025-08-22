Varvara Gracheva and Aoi Ito Shine at US Open Qualifying Round

Flushing Meadows, New York — Varvara Gracheva and Aoi Ito showcased their skills during the first round of US Open qualifying on August 19, 2025. Gracheva, a Cincinnati quarterfinalist, defeated Madison Brengle 7-5, 6-3, while 21-year-old Ito overcame Anna-Lena Friedsam in a thrilling three-set match.

Gracheva, the No. 6 seed, faced a tough challenge from Brengle, who is making her comeback after being sidelined due to a recurrence of skin cancer. Despite Brengle’s efforts, Gracheva advanced, demonstrating strong play and strategy.

“I’m just focused on playing my game,” Gracheva said after the match. “Each match here is crucial as I’m aiming for the main draw.”

Aoi Ito, another rising star, competed fiercely in her match against Friedsam, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. Ito displayed quick footwork and tactical prowess, thrilling the crowd with her shot selection. “It feels amazing to play here. I just want to keep improving,” Ito shared post-match.

Also progressing was Tereza Valentova, who won 6-2, 6-4 against Mona Barthel, marking a strong start to her qualifying campaign. The 18-year-old Czech player aims for her first main draw appearance at a Grand Slam.

In other notable results, 19-year-old Petra Marcinko maintained her momentum, winning her match 6-2, 6-1, extending her winning streak to 11 matches. Emerson Jones, the youngest player in the qualifying draw at 17, achieved a significant upset by defeating No. 10 seed Bernarda Pera.

Reflecting on her victory, Jones stated, “I just focused on my game and didn’t think about the ranking. I’m really excited for the next match.”

The qualifying rounds continue at Flushing Meadows, with more matches scheduled as players battle for a spot in the main draw.