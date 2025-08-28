Vasco Faces Botafogo Without Key Player in Copa do Brasil Clash

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Vasco da Gama will face Botafogo in a Copa do Brasil quarterfinal match on Wednesday, August 30, 2025, but the team will be missing a key player due to injury. Tchê Tchê will not play tonight, having sustained a thigh injury during a previous match against Corinthians.

The club announced that Tchê Tchê’s medical exams revealed an edema in his thigh, which will keep him off the field for the next few days. Additionally, midfielder Paulinho has also been ruled out due to back pain. This absence of two key players could change the dynamics of the game for Vasco.

Fernando Diniz, the head coach, has made some changes to the squad and welcomed the return of Paulo Henrique. After missing the last two games, Paulo is set to play tonight after recovering from a thigh issue and prior indisposition.

Matheus França and Robert Renan were registered with the CBF on Tuesday, the final day to sign new players for this phase of the tournament. However, they will not feature in the upcoming match and will be prepared for the next round of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM (Brasília time) at São Januário Stadium, heightening the rivalry between the two historic clubs as they compete for a spot in the semifinals.