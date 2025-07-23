Sports
Vasco da Gama Faces Tough Challenge in Copa Sul-Americana
Brasília, Brazil – Vasco da Gama faces a daunting task tonight in the Copa Sul-Americana as they take on Independiente del Valle at São Januário. The match is set to begin at 21:30 local time, and it will be broadcast live by Rádio Nacional.
Vasco, who suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg, losing 4-0, must win by at least five goals to advance to the next round. If they win by four, the game will go to penalties. Any other result will see them eliminated from the tournament.
Coach Fernando Diniz remains optimistic, despite the challenge ahead. “We have to try to do our best. We need to create chances and importantly, not concede any goals. We are going to do everything we can to win,” he said.
The team’s morale is low following their last outing, where they were booed off the field after a disappointing performance against Grêmio. Tonight’s home game represents a chance at redemption for both players and fans.
Meanwhile, in Colombia, Bahia will be playing against América de Cali, with their match kicking off at the same time. After a goalless draw in the first leg, Bahia aims to secure a win to progress further.
Both the Brazilian clubs are eager to maintain their hopes in the tournament, as this season’s Copa Sul-Americana could see a historic moment if only one Brazilian team advances to the round of 16.
