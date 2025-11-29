Vasco and Internacional Clash Seeking Relief from Relegation Threat

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Vasco da Gama and Internacional are set to face off on Friday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m. (Brasília time) in São Januário for the 36th round of the Brasileirão. Both teams are fighting to avoid relegation as the season nears its end.

Vasco, under coach Fernando Diniz, is experiencing a difficult time with five consecutive losses, including their most recent match against Bahia, which they lost 1-0. Currently, they sit in 13th place with 42 points, only one point ahead of Internacional, who are 15th with 41 points after drawing 1-1 with Santos in their last outing.

“We need to win to secure our place in the league for next season,” said Diniz in a recent press conference. He will likely field his strongest lineup, with Philippe Coutinho returning from suspension. The anticipated starting positions include Léo Jardim, Paulo Henrique, Carlos Cuesta, Robert Renan, Lucas Piton, Hugo Moura, Cauan Barros, Coutinho, Nuno Moreira, Rayan, and Andrés Gómez.

On the opposing side, Internacional coach Ramón Díaz will welcome back players Luis Otávio, Bruno Tabata, and Carbonero. Díaz faces decisions regarding his midfield roles, and there is uncertainty over the forward position due to Borré’s recent performances. His probable lineup features Rochet, Aguirre, Mercado, Vitão, Bernabei, Thiago Maia, Luis Otávio, Alan Patrick, Vitinho, and either Carbonero or Borré in attack.

Tickets for the match have sold out, indicating the high stakes of this encounter for both clubs. With two matches left in the season, every point is crucial to avoid relegation.