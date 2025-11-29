Sports
Vasco and Internacional Clash Seeking Relief from Relegation Threat
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Vasco da Gama and Internacional are set to face off on Friday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m. (Brasília time) in São Januário for the 36th round of the Brasileirão. Both teams are fighting to avoid relegation as the season nears its end.
Vasco, under coach Fernando Diniz, is experiencing a difficult time with five consecutive losses, including their most recent match against Bahia, which they lost 1-0. Currently, they sit in 13th place with 42 points, only one point ahead of Internacional, who are 15th with 41 points after drawing 1-1 with Santos in their last outing.
“We need to win to secure our place in the league for next season,” said Diniz in a recent press conference. He will likely field his strongest lineup, with Philippe Coutinho returning from suspension. The anticipated starting positions include Léo Jardim, Paulo Henrique, Carlos Cuesta, Robert Renan, Lucas Piton, Hugo Moura, Cauan Barros, Coutinho, Nuno Moreira, Rayan, and Andrés Gómez.
On the opposing side, Internacional coach Ramón Díaz will welcome back players Luis Otávio, Bruno Tabata, and Carbonero. Díaz faces decisions regarding his midfield roles, and there is uncertainty over the forward position due to Borré’s recent performances. His probable lineup features Rochet, Aguirre, Mercado, Vitão, Bernabei, Thiago Maia, Luis Otávio, Alan Patrick, Vitinho, and either Carbonero or Borré in attack.
Tickets for the match have sold out, indicating the high stakes of this encounter for both clubs. With two matches left in the season, every point is crucial to avoid relegation.
Recent Posts
- Jeremiah Smith Sparks Controversy with Touchdown Against Michigan
- Stefan Brennsteiner Wins First Career World Cup Race at Copper Cup
- Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch
- Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play
- Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes