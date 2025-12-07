Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — The Vasco football team will face Atlético-MG on Sunday in their final match of the Campeonato Brasileiro, but they will do so without many key players. Head coach Fernando Diniz has decided to rest five starters who played in the last match, a 2-0 loss to Mirassol at São Januário.

The players being rested include goalkeeper Léo Jardim, Paulo Henrique, Coutinho, Nuno Moreira, and Rayan. In addition, Lucas Piton is sidelined due to a knee ligament injury he sustained during the match, and Carlos Cuesta is suspended after receiving a third yellow card.

Despite the recent defeat, Vasco has mathematically avoided relegation after the results from the 37th round. With a Copa do Brasil match against Fluminense approaching, Diniz expressed the importance of preserving players who have shown signs of fatigue.

“I see football differently. I talk to the medical staff and I have to feel what’s happening with my players. If not, Coutinho wouldn’t be performing as he is now,” Diniz said after the match against Internacional. “I take risks all the time and will evaluate game by game what’s best for Vasco.”

Nuno Moreira, who has played the most minutes under Diniz, showed fatigue recently and is being carefully managed. Meanwhile, Coutinho has recently achieved a consecutive playing streak after overcoming previous injuries.

The team’s medical staff has been in constant communication with Diniz about players needing rest. As a result, only four players from the last match against Mirassol will be in the squad against Atlético-MG.

Vasco currently sits 12th in the league standings with 45 points and needs a good result against Atlético-MG to secure a spot in next year’s Copa Sul-Americana. If they win, they will achieve 20 points away from home, marking one of their better seasons as visitors since 2015.

The match is set for Sunday at 4 PM (Brasília time) at Arena MRV.