Vaughn Grissom Accepts Triple-A Life Amid Red Sox Roster Challenges

WORCESTER, Mass. — Vaughn Grissom, a promising talent in the Boston Red Sox organization, is excelling in Triple-A Worcester with a .282 batting average and 12 home runs. Despite his strong performance, he finds himself distanced from the major league roster.

As of July, Grissom was hitting .344 with five homers in just 16 games while primarily playing shortstop and second base. “Sometimes you just feel like, ‘I’m playing good enough to compete in the show,’” Grissom remarked. “But I got to a point where I just accepted that I’m not in the plans for the team.”

Despite being on the 40-man roster, Grissom has watched his teammates, including Marcelo Mayer and Abraham Toro, transition between Triple-A and the majors. He recognizes that decisions affecting player call-ups are often made for valid reasons, even if they feel personal.

Grissom’s journey has been complicated. A year ago, he struggled after joining the Red Sox from the Braves, hindered by injuries and an ill-timed illness that resulted in significant weight loss. “I was in a hole, and it’s dark,” Grissom said, describing his physical struggles during 2024.

This season has brought renewed physical strength and confidence. He leads Worcester with 88 games played and has maintained a steady weight of 220 pounds. Grissom believes returning to his natural position has improved his defensive game, allowing him to perform at a level that resembles his pre-trade form.

“I just feel like I got back to myself,” Grissom shared, correlating his progress to reclaiming his gameplay identity. “I can’t give that away, because I’ll probably be playing against [the Red Sox] here soon.”

Though performing well, Grissom remains curious about his future. “Hopefully, it’s here,” he said regarding a potential call-up. “If it’s not, I just have to be where my feet are and grind and get ready for 2026.”

This commitment to each game reflects his determination, as he continues to prepare for the possibility of another opportunity at the major league level.