Vegan Mac and Cheese Recall Due to Allergens

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gooder Foods Inc. is recalling multiple lots of its popular Goodles mac and cheese products after reports of allergic reactions linked to undeclared allergens.

On September 10, the company announced a recall of its “Vegan Is Believin’” plant-based white cheddar and “Here Comes Truffle” flavors, which may contain milk and cashews, respectively. This decision follows complaints from eight individuals who experienced allergic reactions.

The affected products include five lots of “Vegan Is Believin’” and three lots of “Here Comes Truffle,” produced between April 7 and April 15, 2025. The recall was initiated after Gooder Foods was alerted to the issue through consumer feedback, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The white cheddar flavor is marketed as vegan but may inadvertently contain milk, while the truffle flavor could contain cashews, which are not listed on the packaging. Both scenarios pose significant risks for consumers with allergies or severe sensitivities to these ingredients.

According to Gooder Foods’ announcement, two allergic reactions were reported for “Vegan Is Believin’” and six for “Here Comes Truffle.” The products were distributed nationally to retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Kroger, as well as online through platforms like Amazon and Instacart.

Customers are advised to check for lot codes printed on the top of the boxes beneath the best-by dates. For “Vegan Is Believin’,” the lot codes are 09725N, 09825N, and 09925N, with best-by dates of July 7-11, 2026. For “Here Comes Truffle,” the lot codes are 10125N, 10425N, and 10525N, with best-by dates of July 11-15, 2026.

The FDA advises consumers not to consume the recalled products. Customers can return the items to their place of purchase for a refund and are encouraged to contact customer service at 1-888-610-2341 with any questions.

Individuals who suspect they may have experienced an allergic reaction are urged to seek medical advice. Symptoms of nut and milk allergies can range from mild reactions to severe conditions like anaphylaxis.