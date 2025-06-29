Vegetation Fire in Redding Forces Evacuations as Crews Battle Flames

Redding, California – Crews are fighting a vegetation fire in south Redding that has burned approximately 15 acres and caused evacuations in surrounding neighborhoods. The Kenyon Fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday near Kenyon Drive.

Fire tracking app Watch Duty noted that the fire was initially reported to have burned between 5 to 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread. However, by 2:30 p.m., firefighters updated dispatchers, stating it had grown to around 15 acres.

Smoke from the fire is visible as far north as the city of Shasta Lake. Firefighters have actively protected homes in the area, utilizing retardant dropped from aerial crews and efforts on the ground.

Evacuations have been ordered on Riviera Drive from Memory Lane to Oak Glen Drive, based on information from Watch Duty. Officials have declared evacuation orders for zone COR-434, while warnings have been issued for zones COR-431, COR-432, COR-433, and COR-435.

Traffic is being redirected at the intersection of Cedars Road and Kenyon. This incident is still developing, and residents are advised to stay tuned for updates.