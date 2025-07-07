News
Vehicle Crash on East Franklin Street Leads to Fire and Injuries
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A crash in a residential area of East Franklin Street resulted in a vehicle fire and briefly closed the road on July 4, 2025. The incident occurred around 8:06 p.m. near Carolina Avenue, prompting response from both the Chapel Hill fire and police departments.
According to reports from the Town of Chapel Hill, the stretch of East Franklin Street between Estes Drive and Boundary Street was closed as authorities managed the situation. The crash involved two vehicles that collided, leading to one vehicle catching fire.
Emergency responders transported the drivers of both vehicles to a local hospital. One driver, who was in the vehicle that caught fire, sustained serious injuries, while the other driver’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
The road reopened to normal traffic approximately two hours later. An update came from the Town of Chapel Hill at 9:36 p.m., informing travelers of the reopening. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, but no further details have been released as of late Friday night.
Recent Posts
- Jason Kelce Faces Social Media Backlash Over Fourth of July Post
- Temporary Protected Status for Hondurans, Nicaraguans Expires Soon
- NBA Teams Agree on Major Trade Deal Involving Several Star Players
- NYT Connections Offers Puzzle Hints for July 7, 2025
- Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille
- Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37