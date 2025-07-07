Vehicle Crash on East Franklin Street Leads to Fire and Injuries

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A crash in a residential area of East Franklin Street resulted in a vehicle fire and briefly closed the road on July 4, 2025. The incident occurred around 8:06 p.m. near Carolina Avenue, prompting response from both the Chapel Hill fire and police departments.

According to reports from the Town of Chapel Hill, the stretch of East Franklin Street between Estes Drive and Boundary Street was closed as authorities managed the situation. The crash involved two vehicles that collided, leading to one vehicle catching fire.

Emergency responders transported the drivers of both vehicles to a local hospital. One driver, who was in the vehicle that caught fire, sustained serious injuries, while the other driver’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The road reopened to normal traffic approximately two hours later. An update came from the Town of Chapel Hill at 9:36 p.m., informing travelers of the reopening. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, but no further details have been released as of late Friday night.