Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police responded to a car crash involving a gas leak on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. near Northwest 22nd Street and Portland Avenue.
Authorities reported that the driver hit a utility pole, which caused gas to leak into the area. Oklahoma City police confirmed the details to local news outlet KOCO 5, emphasizing the potential dangers of the situation.
Both the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma Natural Gas were called to the scene. Fire crews worked quickly to shut off the gas, preventing any further risk to residents in the area.
Sky 5, a news helicopter, captured aerial footage showing police units at the site, where emergency responders were taking action. Fortunately, the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely without injuries.
Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash and are clearing the scene to restore normal traffic flow.
