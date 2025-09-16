Vélez Sársfield and Racing Club Clash in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Vélez Sársfield and Racing Club will face off on Tuesday in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match at Estadio José Amalfitani. The game is scheduled to start at 19:00 local time (21:00 GMT), and both teams will play without away fans to prevent violence in the stadium.

Vélez Sársfield comes into the match after winning the Supercopa Argentina against Central Córdoba on September 6. The team is unbeaten in six matches and recently defeated Fortaleza 2-0 in the round of 16 after a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Brazil. Currently, they sit third in Zone B of the Torneo Clausura, three points behind leader River Plate.

Racing Club, the reigning Copa Sudamericana champion, has shown inconsistent form but remains hopeful. They advanced past Uruguay’s Peñarol in the knockout stages after a thrilling 3-2 aggregate victory. They recently triumphed 2-0 over San Lorenzo, moving them to 14th place in Zone A of the domestic league.

This matchup is significant as it is the only all-Argentine quarterfinal in this year’s tournament. Coaches Guillermo Barros Schelotto of Vélez and Gustavo Costas of Racing emphasized the competitiveness of the match, noting that neither team has a clear advantage.

The decision to play without visiting fans follows violent incidents that occurred three weeks ago between Independiente and Universidad de Chile fans, leading to multiple arrests and injuries. The series will take place in two legs, with the return match scheduled for next week at Racing’s Estadio Presidente Perón.

The match will be officiated by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio, with Rodolpho Toski in charge of VAR. Fans can watch the game on Disney+ and FOX Sports, which are offering promotions for new subscribers in the region.