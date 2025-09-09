Sports
Venezuela and Bolivia Battle for World Cup Playoff Spot
Caracas, Venezuela — The final matches of the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers are set for September 9, determining which teams will advance to the intercontinental playoffs. With six teams already qualified, Venezuela and Bolivia are fighting for the last seat in the playoff stage.
Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia, and Paraguay have booked their spots in next summer’s World Cup, leaving Venezuela and Bolivia to compete for the coveted seventh-place position. Currently, Venezuela sits at seventh with 18 points, just ahead of Bolivia, who has 17 points.
Venezuela will face Colombia on Tuesday, while Bolivia takes on Brazil, both crucial matches in this tight race. After falling to Argentina 3-0, Venezuela must secure a win against Colombia to maintain their playoff hopes. Coach Fernando Batista’s squad needs favorable results elsewhere to ensure progression.
In the current standings, Argentina leads the pack, while Venezuela’s 18 points makes a playoff appearance possible, though challenging. A victory in the upcoming match would propel Venezuela closer to a World Cup debut, reflecting a historic milestone for the nation.
Fans can follow the action on Fanatiz, where all matches will be streamed live. With the pressure mounting, the final game day promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the qualifiers.
“It’s now all or nothing for us,” said Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondón, emphasizing the team’s resolve in the quest for World Cup glory. As Matchday 18 unfolds, only time will tell if Venezuela can hold off Bolivia’s challenge and secure a place in the playoffs.
