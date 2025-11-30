Politics
Venezuela Condemns Trump, Closes Airspace Amid Rising Tensions
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela has condemned President Donald Trump‘s recent decision to close its airspace, labeling it a ‘colonialist threat’ aimed at undermining its sovereignty.
The announcement came on November 29, 2025, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate. Venezuelan officials stated that the airspace closure is an unnecessary provocation that threatens to increase conflict in the region.
‘This decision from the U.S. is a blatant act of imperialism,’ said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez during a press conference. She added that Venezuela will take all necessary measures to protect its airspace and national dignity.
The U.S. government did not comment on the statement, but sources suggest the airspace closure is intended to restrict potential military actions or support for opposition groups within Venezuela.
Reactions within Venezuela have been mixed, with opposition leaders calling for unity against the external threat, while some officials within the ruling party claim the U.S. is trying to instigate further instability in the country.
As the situation develops, Venezuela insists it will not be intimidated by Trump’s administration and is prepared to defend its borders.
