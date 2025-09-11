Venezuelan Actor Eduardo Serrano Passes Away at 82

Miami, Florida — Eduardo Serrano, a celebrated Venezuelan actor, died early Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the age of 82, following a battle with cancer. His death was confirmed by his daughter, actress Magaly Serrano, through a heartfelt message on social media.

In her post, Magaly shared, “You were the best father that could exist. There was never a moment when we didn’t have the best of you—your values, your conversations, your love.” She expressed the deep connection and affection the family shared, highlighting the legacy of love that her father leaves behind.

Serrano had been diagnosed with small cell lung cancer with brain metastasis earlier in August 2025. His condition worsened rapidly, leading the family to initiate a GoFundMe campaign to cover treatment costs, receiving much support from friends and fans alike.

Born on November 30, 1942, in Caracas, Venezuela, Serrano began his artistic journey at the age of 14 in theater, eventually becoming a key figure during the golden age of Venezuelan telenovelas. He starred in numerous productions including “Las Amazonas,” “Juana la virgen,” and “El cuerpo del deseo,” garnering accolades for his performances.

In addition to television, Serrano made significant contributions to film and theater over a career spanning more than five decades. He published a memoir titled “Historias en blanco y negro” in 2020, sharing personal insights and reflections with his fans.

His family is expected to announce the details of the funeral services shortly. In the meantime, tributes have poured in on social media as colleagues, fans, and the general public remember Serrano’s remarkable contributions to the arts.

Serrano leaves behind a rich legacy and an enduring impact on Venezuelan culture, celebrated for his elegance, talent, and charisma.