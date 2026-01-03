Venezuelans Celebrate Historic News in Doral

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of Venezuelans gathered early Saturday morning in Doral to celebrate significant news affecting their homeland. The crowd cheered outside El Arepazo restaurant, a popular gathering spot for Venezuelans, known as a hub for activism against injustices in Venezuela.

Among those celebrating was Edgar, who moved to the U.S. at age 11 after being born in Venezuela. “Tell me, why did you want to be out here?” asked Local 10’s Gabrielle Arzola. Edgar responded with enthusiasm, “These are historical news! My chest feels like it’s gonna explode with joy because… there have been struggles that my family has been fighting for so many years.”

Edgar expressed gratitude towards America while wearing a Venezuelan flag draped around his shoulders, a symbol of pride he used for his graduation from the University of Florida. He said, “We are good people, the greatest people I know,” highlighting the determination and resilience of Venezuelans both in their country and in the U.S.

The atmosphere outside El Arepazo was one of joy, with people dancing and chanting, “Si, se pudo,” meaning “yes, we did it.” Edgar emphasized the importance of the U.S. in providing opportunities for Venezuelans and stated, “Thank you, America, for giving us this opportunity to work.”

Although the crowd celebrated the news, Edgar voiced concern about the future in Venezuela. He pleaded for American support, noting that many Venezuelans, including himself, are eager to contribute to their home country’s rebuilding efforts.

As the day went on, people were seen reaching out to family members in Venezuela via video calls, checking in and sharing their joy. While uncertainties remain, the overall sentiment in Doral was one of hope for a brighter future in Venezuela.