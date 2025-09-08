Entertainment
Venice Film Festival Award Decisions Spark Controversy
VENICE, Italy — The Venice Film Festival jury president Alexander Payne faced a barrage of questions about his decision to award the Golden Lion for best film to Jim Jarmusch‘s “Father Mother Sister Brother” on Saturday. Many anticipated that Kaouther Ben Hania‘s Gaza drama “The Voice of Hind” would snag the top prize after receiving a tearful 22-minute standing ovation at its premiere. Instead, it was given the second-place grand jury prize.
During a press conference, Payne addressed the difficult nature of judging films, saying, “That’s the unfair thing of being at a festival, is having to say this is better than that. It’s not. As a jury, we treasure both of those films equally, each for its own reason. We hope that the support of the awards we’ve given tonight will help them, each in its own way.” He further emphasized the subjective nature of awards, suggesting that even timing could have influenced their decisions.
Payne remarked, “If we had voted the day before, the day later, it might have been different. We treasure and value both films equally in our hearts. If one had to receive one prize over the other, it’s for .000001% of having to make some decision.” His fellow jury members included notable figures such as Oscar-nominated actress Fernanda Torres and Palme d’Or-winning director Cristian Mungiu.
When questioned about rumors that one juror had threatened to quit over prize disagreements, Payne dismissed the speculation. “Did someone threaten to quit? No, I think we know not to believe everything we read online,” he said.
The awards stirred discussion not only among industry insiders but also among film enthusiasts, eager to see how the films will impact further recognition in upcoming festivals.
Recent Posts
- Venice Film Festival Award Decisions Spark Controversy
- Buffalo Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard Signs Major Contract Extension
- Joyner Lucas Teases New Music Video with Mýa Collaboration
- Derrick Henry: The Rise of an NFL Prodigy and Family Man
- Tron: Ares Set Visit Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Sequel
- NFL Kickoff: Eagles Edge Cowboys Amid Controversial Spitting Incident
- Top Recruit Ari Peterson Plans Visit to University of Minnesota
- Christian McCaffrey Battles Injury Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff
- NFL Season Returns with New Uniforms and Playoff Predictions
- Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season
- Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident
- UNC Celebrates Collaborative Research on Biological Materials and Disease Prevention
- Dion Dawkins Celebrates Launch of Protector of the Year Award
- Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today
- Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune