Venice Film Festival Awards Highlight Remarkable Films and Performances

VENICE, Italy — The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival concluded successfully on Saturday night, with several awards recognizing outstanding films and performances.

Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania‘s film captured significant attention, as it was anticipated to win this year’s Golden Lion. The movie reveals the story of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl amid turmoil, and it received a thunderous applause during its world premiere. Despite strong expectations, it ended up taking home the Silver Lion for the Grand Jury Prize.

In her acceptance speech, Ben Hania dedicated the award to the Palestinian Red Crescent, acknowledging their heroic efforts in Gaza. She emphasized, “The voice of Hind is the voice of Gaza itself, a cry for rescue the entire world could hear, yet no one answered.”

A significant boost in the film’s profile came from Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix, who joined as executive producers. Critics regarded the film as a critical examination of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

American filmmaker Jim Jarmusch was another big winner of the night, claiming the Golden Lion for his film, described as a delicate triptych exploring sibling relationships. Jarmusch expressed gratitude, stating, “Art does not have to address politics directly to be political.”

Other notable winners included Italian actor Toni Servillo, who earned Best Actor for his role in Paolo Sorrentino’s movie, and Chinese actress Xin Zhilei, who took home Best Actress for her emotional performance.

In the Horizons section, David Pablos won Best Film for his unique road movie “En El Camino,” depicting the bond between a young drifter and a trucker on dangerous highways.

The festival celebrated a range of films and filmmakers, illustrating the artistic vitality of cinema amid modern challenges.