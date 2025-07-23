Venice Film Festival Unveils Star-Studded 82nd Edition Lineup

VENICE, Italy — The Venice International Film Festival has announced its lineup for the 82nd edition, showcasing a diverse array of films featuring big stars and promising indie titles. The festival is set to run from August 27 to September 6, 2025.

This year’s highlights include works from renowned filmmakers such as Kathryn Bigelow, Guillermo Del Toro, and Noah Baumbach. Alberto Barbera, the festival’s artistic director, revealed the details during a press conference on Tuesday.

Among the films premiering at Venice are Bigelow’s politically charged thriller, “A House of Dynamite,” starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, and Del Toro’s adaptation of “Frankenstein,” featuring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

Noah Baumbach’s comedy-drama, “Jay Kelly,” showcases George Clooney as a successful actor facing an identity crisis. Dwayne Johnson stars alongside Emily Blunt in Benny Safdie’s “The Smashing Machine,” portraying the life of a UFC champion. Both films are in competition for the prestigious Golden Lion.

Notably, this year marks the festival debut for Julia Roberts, who stars in Luca Guadagnino’s psychological drama, “After the Hunt.” The film will screen out of competition, making it a significant moment for Roberts’ career.

Additionally, smaller productions like Mona Fastvold’s “The Testament of Ann Lee,” starring Amanda Seyfried, will aim for awards recognition within the competition lineup.

Barbera noted that Netflix will have a strong presence this year, featuring three major titles competing for the Golden Lion. These include Bigelow’s thriller, Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” and Del Toro’s “Frankenstein.”

The Venice festival is known as a critical launchpad for Oscar contenders. In past years, several films showcased at Venice have gone on to win Academy Awards, solidifying its reputation in the film industry.

As the festival approaches, the excitement for this year’s cinematic lineup continues to build, promising a season full of compelling stories.