Venice Film Festival 2025 Celebrates Cinema with Star-Studded Attendance

VENICE, Italy — The 82nd Venice Film Festival began on August 27, 2025, showcasing a dazzling array of films and celebrity appearances. Attendees include Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield who walked the red carpet for Luca Guadagnino’s film, ‘After the Hunt’. George Clooney and Adam Sandler debuted their film, ‘Jay Kelly’, while Emma Stone presented ‘Bugonia’ directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Despite George Clooney having to pull back from activities due to a sinus infection, his wife Amal Clooney was seen supporting him. Other stars at the festival included Kim Novak, Laura Dern, and Greta Gerwig. The event is set to conclude on September 7, with ongoing premieres and red carpet moments.

On September 1, it was announced that Jim Jarmusch won the coveted Golden Lion for his film ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’. Xin Zhilei earned the Best Actress award for her performance in ‘The Sun Rises on Us All’, while Toni Servillo was named Best Actor for ‘La Grazia’. The festival opened with ‘La Grazia’, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, as one of 21 films in competition.

‘Jay Kelly’ received a 10-minute standing ovation, while ‘Frankenstein’, directed by Guillermo del Toro and featuring Oscar Isaac, garnered a 13-minute applause. The festival has also highlighted high-profile films like Kathryn Bigelow‘s political thriller and Gus Van Sant‘s ‘Dead Man’s Wire’, which showcased Dwayne Johnson in a dramatic role.

The audience eagerly anticipates new films, including Mona Fastvold’s musical ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’, featuring Amanda Seyfried. The event remains a focal point of international cinema, attracting a wide array of film enthusiasts and press. Jury member Fernanda Torres is part of the prestigious group evaluating the films throughout the festival.