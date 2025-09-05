Sports
Venus Williams Eager to Improve After US Open Women’s Doubles Exit
NEW YORK—At 45 years old, Venus Williams reflected on her performance after exiting the US Open women’s doubles on Tuesday. Partnering with Leylah Fernandez, the pair reached the quarterfinals before falling to top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.
Despite the loss, Williams expressed a desire for personal growth. “I think after this tournament I can really see where I want to improve, what I can work on,” said Williams. After being off the court for 16 months, her return this summer was marked by success, including a first singles win since 2023 at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.
In their first tournament together, Williams and Fernandez upset the No. 6 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez. However, they faced a challenging match against Siniakova and Townsend. “In a lot of ways, we just ran out of time,” Williams remarked post-match. “I wish I could have played better today for Leylah. I blame myself for a lot of it.”
Williams has not committed to more tournaments following the US Open, citing her reluctance for long travel. She hinted at skipping the upcoming Asian Swing and even the 2026 Australian Open. “I do have commitments, you know, places I said I’d be,” she said while emphasizing her reliability. Williams aims to keep herself available for potential matches this year, despite uncertainty.
In a light moment, Williams reflected on her past while discussing Will Smith, who portrayed her father Richard in the biopic “King Richard.” She shared that growing up, her father limited their TV time to educational programs, causing her to miss out on shows like “The Fresh Prince.”
