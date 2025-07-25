Sports
Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
Washington, D.C. — The WTA 500 tournament in Washington is heating up as legendary American tennis player Venus Williams prepares to face Polish star Magdalena Fręch in the second round. The match is set to begin at 1:30 a.m. local time, featuring a clash between Williams, who is making her comeback after a long hiatus, and Fręch, ranked 24th in the world.
Williams, 45, returned to the court after a year and four months, defeating Peyton Stearns in the first round in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, after an hour and 37 minutes of play. This marks the first time Williams and Fręch will play against each other in a professional match.
Fręch also secured her first-round victory over Julia Starodubcewa, winning in two sets, 6-2, 6-4, which took her one hour and 33 minutes. Both players are looking to advance further in the tournament, with the winner set to meet Kazakhstan‘s Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.
Williams is one of the most decorated tennis players in history with seven Grand Slam titles in singles and 14 in doubles. She dominated the WTA rankings, holding the No. 1 position for 11 weeks in 2002, and is now aiming to add another chapter to her illustrious career.
As the match gets underway, fans are eager to see if Williams can continue her winning momentum, or if Fręch can pull off an upset against the celebrated veteran. The players are now on the court warming up as anticipation builds for this exciting matchup.
