Sports
Venus Williams Reflects on Growth After US Open Doubles Exit
NEW YORK—Venus Williams, the former world No. 1, expressed her desire to improve following her exit from the US Open in women’s doubles. At 45 years old, she partnered with Leylah Fernandez and reached the quarterfinals before their defeat.
“I think after this tournament I can really see where I want to improve, what I can work on,” Williams said after the loss. Despite her disappointment, she found the experience valuable. “I had a lot of chances to play a lot of matches here, which is what I would desperately need to get better,” she added.
Williams returned to the court this summer after being away for 16 months. During that time, she won her first singles match since 2023 at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. She also gave a strong performance against two-time semifinalist Karolina Muchova in the first round of the US Open, displaying her determination.
In the doubles event, Williams and Fernandez surprised the No. 6 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez to reach the last eight. However, they faced tough competition against top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, ultimately losing the match. “In a lot of ways, we just ran out of time,” Williams said. “I wish I could have played better today for Leylah. I blame myself for a lot of it,” she remarked.
After the US Open, Williams expressed uncertainty about her future tournament participation, citing her hesitance regarding long flights. “I do have commitments, you know, places I said I’d be,” she explained. Yet, she remains open to potential play this year.
During the press conference, a lighter moment occurred when Williams joked about Will Smith, who played her father in the film ‘King Richard.’ When asked if she still watched ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ she humorously replied, “DVD? I don’t know what he’s talking about. He’s older than me (laughter).”
Looking ahead, Williams is focused on her growth and the excitement of future matches.
Recent Posts
- Flash Flood Warning in Arizona as Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rain
- Ethan Hawke Stars in New Comedy Noir Series ‘The Lowdown’
- Arizona Football Builds Roster with FCS Players Ahead of Weber State Matchup
- Walker Emerges as Giants’ Closer Amid Rodríguez’s Injury
- King Charles Honors Late Duchess at Braemar Gathering
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+