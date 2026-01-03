Venus Williams Returns to Australian Open at Age 45

MELBOURNE, Australia — Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, has received a wild-card entry to compete in the 2026 Australian Open, commencing January 18. This will mark her return to Melbourne Park for the first time since 2021, making her the oldest woman to play in the event, surpassing Japan’s Kimiko Date.

The tournament announced her wild-card entry on January 1. Williams, now 45, debuted at the Australian Open 28 years ago as a 17-year-old, defeating her sister Serena Williams in the second round and reaching the quarterfinals. She has been a runner-up in women’s singles twice, in 2003 and 2017, both times to Serena.

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer. I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” Williams said.

Her career record at Melbourne Park stands at 54 wins and 21 losses. This appearance will mark her 22nd time in the main singles draw. Previously, the oldest player to compete in the Australian Open main draw was Kimiko Date, who was 44 during her participation in 2015.

Venus Williams’ return comes after a remarkable 2025 season, where she made headlines by winning her first singles match in nearly two years at the Mubadala Citi DC Open against Peyton Stearns, who is 22 years her junior.

Following her success in D.C., Williams also competed at the U.S. Open, where she reached the quarterfinals in doubles with partner Leylah Fernandez. After recovering from health issues and extensive time away from the court, Williams has expressed eagerness to return to competitive tennis.

In preparation for the Australian Open, Williams plans to compete in the Hobart International, starting January 12, where she will also join British star Emma Raducanu. Tournament officials and fans alike are excited to see her back in action.

<p“Venus is a true legend and trailblazer of our sport. She’s an inspiration to us all,” said Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley. The 2026 Australian Open begins on January 18.