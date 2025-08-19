Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Absence

NEW YORK — Venus Williams is set to make her highly anticipated return to Grand Slam tennis at the US Open, receiving a wild-card invitation to compete in singles at the age of 45. This marks her first US Open appearance since 2023, and she will be the oldest competitor in singles at the tournament since Renée Richards played at 47 in 1981.

Williams, a seven-time major singles champion, expressed excitement about her comeback. “Coming off of this [Cincinnati] match, I feel amazing,” she said after her recent match. “In this next period ahead of the US Open, I can focus on power and speed instead of just avoiding injuries,” she added, reflecting on her recovery from surgery to remove uterine fibroids last year.

At the DC Open in July, Williams made headlines by becoming the oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova in 2004. Despite losing in the first round at Cincinnati last week, Williams remains determined. “I couldn’t have been happier with my first week back,” she stated.

Williams is not only making her singles comeback but is also partnered with American player for the US Open mixed doubles tournament. She previously noted, “Love is the key…If you don’t love it, then get out of it,” highlighting her passion for the sport.

In her press conferences, Williams often beams with joy, indicating her appreciation for being back on the court. “I’m in love with tennis,” she emphasized during her recent media session. The upcoming US Open will serve as her 25th main draw appearance.

Williams has faced speculation about retirement in the past few years, especially after her sister, Serena, retired in 2022. However, the 45-year-old continues to defy expectations with her resilience and dedication to the game.

As the US Open kicks off on August 24, fans and peers alike will be watching closely to see how Williams performs, but her joy in playing remains evident. “The best result is to play a good match and win,” Williams concluded, highlighting her positive approach as she returns to the sport she loves.