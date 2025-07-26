WASHINGTON, D.C. — Venus Williams, aged 45, made headlines this week as she returned to court at the Mubadala Citi DC Open after a year-long break. Her motivation? Health insurance.

“I had to come back for the insurance,” Williams quipped after winning her first-round match. The crowd responded with laughter, relating to the struggle of balancing work and health benefits.

In the U.S., many workers rely on employer-sponsored health insurance, which can complicate situations for those like Williams, who took a break from competition. With her hiatus, she lost access to regular benefits and turned to COBRA coverage, a federal law allowing individuals to maintain their employer’s health plan after leaving a job.

“With COBRA, you may have a very good plan, but your health care costs are going to go up,” said a health policy professor at the University of Pittsburgh. The cost of COBRA can average around $500 a month, a sizable amount for most people, though it may be manageable for a multi-millionaire like Williams.

Managing chronic health issues is also a factor for Williams, who has battled uterine fibroids and an autoimmune condition over the years. As an elite athlete, she requires specialized care and physical therapy, which makes retaining quality insurance crucial.

“Let me tell you, I’m always at the doctor, so I need this insurance,” she stated in her courtside interview. Her recent return to competition not only reestablishes her connection to the sport but also ensures her access to needed medical care.

Previously, before the Affordable Care Act, professional athletes faced complications with insurance due to preexisting conditions. However, now she has alternatives if she decides to retire from tennis, such as purchasing an Affordable Care Act plan.

As the connection between employment and health insurance remains strong in the U.S., the adaptability of individuals like Williams reflects the unique challenges faced by professionals with varying career trajectories.

Her fans can rejoice, knowing that even if her motivations for returning involve health benefits, they will have the chance to watch her play again, with another tournament scheduled next month in Cincinnati.