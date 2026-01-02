Venus Williams Returns to Australian Open After Nearly Three Decades

MELBOURNE, Australia — Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams has received a wild-card entry into the upcoming Australian Open, set to begin on January 18. At 45 years old, Williams will return to Melbourne Park 28 years after her debut tournament in 1998.

In that debut, she famously defeated her sister, Serena Williams, in the second round before losing in the quarterfinals. Venus had announced in November her participation in a WTA tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, two weeks prior to the Australian Open.

Williams last played in Melbourne in 2021 and holds a notable record of 54 wins and 21 losses at the tournament. She has reached the women’s singles finals twice but has only finished as the runner-up to her sister, Serena, in 2003 and 2017. ‘I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer,’ Williams said. ‘I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.’

This year, Williams will also become the oldest woman to compete in an Australian Open main draw, surpassing Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she participated in 2015. In addition to her tennis comeback, Venus Williams married Danish model and actor Andrea Preti in late December at Palm Beach, Florida.