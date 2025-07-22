Sports
Venus Williams Triumphs in Doubles at D.C. Open After 16-Month Absence
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Venus Williams made a triumphant return to tennis on July 22, 2025, winning her first match at the Mubadala Citi DC Open with doubles partner Hailey Baptiste. The pair secured a decisive 6-3, 6-1 victory against Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue.
After a 16-month hiatus due to health issues, Williams expressed joy at her return. “I think from the first point, I could see that we were going to be a good team,” she said in her on-court interview. The crowd of around 3,000 erupted in laughter when she jokingly remarked that her sister, Serena Williams, had been “in the way” of her earlier tennis success.
“It’s just nice to be able to play,” Williams said at the post-match press conference. Reflecting on her journey over the past year, she noted, “Where I am at this year is so much different than where I was at last year. It’s night and day.”
This marks Williams’ first competition since undergoing surgery to remove fibroids in July 2024. Despite the challenges, she remains focused on her love for the game. “Tennis is our life. It’s literally our obsession,” she added.
In singles, Williams is set to face Peyton Stearns at 4:30 p.m. PDT on Tuesday. Should she win, Williams and Baptiste could meet the winners of another doubles match later in the week.
Williams last played in 2022 at the U.S. Open, where she and Serena lost in the first round of doubles. Despite her sister’s absence from this year’s tournament, Venus shared her longing for her sister’s presence, stating, “I miss her.”
In her time away, Williams has remained involved with local charities and expressed gratitude for the support from her D.C. fans. “This is very special for me to come back and play tennis,” she said. “I’m very grateful to the tournament for the wild card.”
With a possible chance to inspire a new generation of tennis players, Williams emphasized the importance of representation in the sport. “In order to know you can do something, you have to see someone like you doing it,” she remarked.
As Williams gears up for her singles match, anticipation builds for her return to the court.
Recent Posts
- Millonarios Set for Debut Against La Equidad in BetPlay League
- Aleksandar Kovacevic Advances After Defeating Quentin Halys at Citi Open
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia