Venus Williams Wins First Match in Nearly Two Years at DC Open

WASHINGTON — Venus Williams secured her first victory in nearly two years on Tuesday at the DC Open, defeating 22-year-old Alycia Parks 6-3, 6-4. This match marked Williams’ return to singles competition after a long layoff due to health issues.

The 45-year-old tennis icon hadn’t played an official singles match since March 2024, after undergoing surgery to address uterine fibroids. Her last victory came in August 2023 at the Cincinnati tournament.

“Each week that I was training, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know if I’m good enough yet,'” Williams said after the match. “But then there were weeks where I would leap forward. It’s all a head game.”

Williams’ triumph at the hard-court tournament was a significant milestone. With this win, she became the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, following Martina Navratilova, who was 47 when she won at Wimbledon in 2004.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd at a 7,000-seat arena, Williams demonstrated flashes of her former glory, showcasing her powerful serves and groundstrokes. She expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “I wanted to play a good match and win the match.”

The match featured Williams firing serves exceeding 110 mph, reminiscent of her past performances. “She was moving really well, which I wasn’t expecting too much, honestly,” Parks commented on her opponent’s performance.

While Williams struggled at times, getting broken in the opening game, she ultimately sealed her victory after multiple match points. With determination, she hit a 112 mph serve that Parks could not return, leading to a jubilant Williams raising her fist in celebration.

“It’s not easy. It won’t be easy. It’s not easy for anyone out here,” Williams acknowledged. “But I’m up for that.” She is set to face No. 5 seed Coco Gauff next in the tournament.