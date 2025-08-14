News
Verizon Faces Major Cellular Outage Across Multiple Services
NEW YORK, NY — Customers of Verizon Cellular and its subsidiaries are facing a significant outage affecting their services. The issue began at 9:13 AM on August 11, 2025, and is anticipated to last until at least 4:12 AM the following morning.
The outage is not limited to Verizon customers; users of prepaid services, such as Visible and Tracfone, as well as non-contract services like Straight Talk, are also impacted. As of now, the company has not provided details regarding the cause of this widespread disruption.
Verizon has acknowledged the problem and is working to resolve it as quickly as possible, but customers are advised to be patient as the situation develops.
Many users have taken to social media to express their frustration over the outage, seeking updates and alternative solutions in the meantime. Affected individuals are encouraged to report their experiences and any related issues.
This disruption in service underscores the reliance on mobile networks for communication and connectivity across a broad demographic. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
