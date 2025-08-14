Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire

KEENE, New Hampshire — Verizon users in Keene and nearby areas are experiencing significant service disruptions. The outage began early Wednesday morning and has affected mobile data, voice calls, and text messaging services.

According to DownDetector, outage reports started coming in around 9:10 AM, with many users struggling to access basic services. In total, 54% of users reported issues with their mobile phones, while 24% experienced no signal at all, and 22% could not connect to 5G home internet.

While Keene appears to be one of the hardest-hit locations, reports of outages also emerged from larger cities, including New York, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh. Verizon’s support page confirmed that the company is actively working to resolve the issue and has implemented its standard outage notification system to update affected customers on repair progress.

Verizon engineers have been engaged in diagnosing the problems since mid-morning. Initial estimates for repairs faced delays as teams discovered additional complications. Meanwhile, Verizon is advising users to switch to Wi-Fi calling on their smartphones, which allows them to make calls and send texts through Wi-Fi networks rather than relying on the compromised cellular network.

As of now, Verizon has not provided additional details regarding the cause of the outage, choosing instead to focus on swift repair and restoration of services.