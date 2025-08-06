Verizon Set to Raise Fees Amid Three-Year Price Lock Announcement

NEW YORK, NY — Verizon Communications Inc. is set to raise several fees on its customers’ monthly bills beginning in September, despite having introduced a three-year price lock earlier this year.

The company disclosed this news through a statement provided to Tom's Guide. A Verizon spokesperson stated that the majority of customers would experience a bill increase of less than 30 cents. The increase is attributed to adjustments that the company claims will help maintain service quality on its 5G network.

According to the spokesman, “To continue delivering the best customer experience on America’s best 5G network and industry-leading services and tools that save our customers’ time and money, we’re making some adjustments.” This statement follows a recent report that detailed specific fee increases.

The Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge, which Verizon utilizes to cover various operational costs including property taxes, will see an increase of 28 cents, raising it to $3.78 per voice line. Data-only plans will experience a significantly higher increase, jumping from $1.60 to $3.97 per line.

Additionally, the Verizon Regulatory Charge will rise by 3 cents, moving from $0.19 to $0.21 per line. This charge is intended to help cover various government assessments.

<pThe increases are said to be in line with market rates, allowing Verizon to continue offering premium products and services. The fee adjustments, however, do not affect the guaranteed price lock, which is exclusively available to customers on Verizon's myPlan subscription.

Furthermore, the price for the device activation fee will increase from $35 to $40. Tablet plans will also see a bump of $5 per month, effective next month.