DENVER — Justin Verlander, the 42-year-old pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, is struggling to reach his goal of 300 career wins as he remains winless in his first 13 starts this season. This marks the longest winless streak for a Giants pitcher since at least 1901.

Verlander’s rocky start is more complicated than it appears. His league-adjusted earned run average (ERA) is only 9% below the league average, and he has faced teams like the Athletics, Rockies, and Marlins without any wins. His recent injury, a strained right pectoral muscle, kept him out of action from May 22 to June 18, but he believes he is on the verge of improvement.

“I feel like I kind of found something mechanically,” Verlander stated on Wednesday. “I’m hopeful it’s going to allow me to pitch the way I feel I still can.” Even with the velocity of his pitches remaining strong at 94-95 mph, Verlander’s performance has raised questions about whether he can adapt and succeed.

“I need to pitch better. I do think I’m capable of that. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t still be playing,” Verlander said. His next opportunity to secure a win will come Friday in West Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks is expressing his desire to remain with the team despite the business of baseball potentially leading to trades. “I don’t want to leave Arizona,” Suárez said. As the trade deadline approaches, Suárez, who has hit 26 homers this season, is one of several free agents on the Diamondbacks roster, and he is keenly aware of the circumstances surrounding the team’s performance.

In addition to Suárez’s situation, the Texas Rangers may also look to trade outfielder Adolis García, especially if his performance continues to decline. As trade rumors swirl around various teams, the landscape of Major League Baseball is shifting as the deadline approaches.

“You just try to pitch better, and hopefully the wins will follow,” Verlander concluded, as he prepares for what may be a pivotal moment in his career.