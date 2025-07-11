Vermont Faces Flash Flooding on July 10 for Third Straight Year

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. — Heavy thunderstorms on July 10 caused flash flooding across parts of Vermont, particularly in the Northeast Kingdom and Addison County. This marks the third consecutive year that the state has faced significant flooding on this date.

As storms rolled in Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported that over 5 inches of rain fell within hours. West Burke received 5.07 inches, New Haven saw 4.32 inches, and Sutton reported 4.92 inches, according to Matthew Clay, a meteorologist from the Burlington office.

In response to rising waters, a swift-water rescue team was deployed to assist residents in Sutton, where homes were cut off by floodwaters. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported as of late Thursday evening. Additional rescue teams were staged in various towns, including Lyndon, Burke, and Colchester.

“They’ll be there until the threat passes or they move to another area under threat,” said Lyndonville Deputy Fire Chief Greg Hopkins.

In East Haven, the east branch of the Passumpsic River reached a “minor” flood level but began to recede by 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, flooding washed out part of Route 114, threatening the Northeast Kingdom Mobile Home Park.

“Most of Thursday evening’s flooding took place in West Burke,” said Burke Town Administrator Jim Sullivan. “We had a culvert overflow on Old Farm Road, and parts of Newark Street were also washed out.”

Officials warned residents to avoid the Otter Creek in New Haven, which was reported to be very high and rushing rapidly. Town emergency manager Becky Hutchins urged people to steer clear of flooded roadways for their safety.

“If you see water, turn around. Do not drive through it; the roads have incurred significant damage,” Hutchins warned.

The storms were similar to those that inundated Vermont in previous years, prompting fears among residents and officials who still remember the devastation of catastrophic flooding from the last two years. “Three years in a row is just insane,” commented Fire Chief Kyle Seymour of Sutton. “It’s unfathomable.”

State officials opened the Vermont Emergency Operations Center and have been actively monitoring the flood situation. With water levels already treacherous, officials emphasized the importance of staying indoors and seeking higher ground as necessary.