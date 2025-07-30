Vermont Green FC Advances to USL League Two Championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – Vermont Green FC earned a thrilling victory over Dothan United Football Club on Sunday night, winning 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a hard-fought 0-0 draw through 120 minutes of play. The match took place at UVM’s Virtue Field as part of the USL League Two National Semifinal.

The match was tense, with both teams showing great resilience and skill. After a complete regulation and two extra time periods ended scoreless, the game progressed to penalty kicks. In the shootout, Vermont Green displayed composure, with goals from Alexander Hall, Julien LeBourdoulous, and Maximilian Kissell contributing to their victory.

Goalkeeper Niklas Herceg made a crucial save during the penalty kick phase, setting the stage for Owen O’Malley, who ultimately scored the decisive penalty that secured Vermont’s place in the championship match.

“It’s amazing, we’re on an amazing ride,” said Vermont Green FC Head Coach Chris Taylor. “You need a lot of luck to win a national championship, but we felt like we had the squad to do it from the start.”

Vermont Green FC is now set to host the USL League Two Championship against Ballard FC on Saturday, August 2, at 7 p.m. at Virtue Field. Tickets for this highly anticipated match sold out quickly, with demand expected to be even higher as fans excitedly await the game.

O’Malley expressed his gratitude towards the fans, stating, “I can’t wait to be back here on Saturday in front of the fans again, and hopefully we can bring another trophy home.” With their strong season and unwavering support, Vermont Green FC aims to claim their first league championship.