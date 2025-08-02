Vermont Green FC Competes in USL2 National Final This Weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – Fans unable to attend the Vermont Green FC’s national championship game this weekend can still catch the action on WCAX. The match will air live on Saturday night in high definition, with online streaming options available as well.

WCAX Channel 3, Vermont’s original television station, will broadcast the game, continuing its legacy of serving the region for over 70 years. Their coverage will begin shortly before kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Virtue Field in Burlington.

In preparation for the highly anticipated match, over 7,000 fans attempted to secure one of the limited 2,600 seats available. The unprecedented demand reflects the team’s growing popularity, following an undefeated season with 11 wins, three ties, and no losses.

Last weekend, the Green secured their place in the final after two intense semifinal matches. They played to a 1-1 tie against Dothan United FC before prevailing 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a lengthy 120 minutes of regulation and extra time.

This year marks the second season that Vermont Green FC’s matches have been televised on WCAX and sister station WYCI, which has expanded its coverage of local sports. Fans can also find WCAX’s streaming options through the WCAX News app and the WCAX Streaming TV app available on common devices like Roku and AppleTV.

As the championship match approaches, excitement builds among fans eager to see if the Green can secure their first national title. WCAX reminds viewers that coverage will replace regular programming, so check local guides for updates.